PM For Bringing Maximum Areas Under Forest Cover To Combat Climate Change

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, highlighting the importance of trees, said more areas were needed to bring under forest cover during the ongoing monsoon season to combat climate change.

The prime minister expressed these view during a briefing given to him by Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment and Forests Syed Ishtiaq Urmar and Secretary Environment and Forests islam Zeb Khan were also present.

Imran Khan on the occasion planted a sapling in connection with the ongoing monsoon plantation campaign.

The prime minister said an effective media campaign for public awareness should be launched for maximum people's participation in the tree plantation drive.

He said a special website should also be launched for uploading videos of forests raised under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme for motivation and encouragement of the general public. Special documentaries on the forests should also be telecast on television channels and uploaded on the social media, he added.

"This endeavour will certainly help aware the general public that a land, which was barren five years ago, has been made lush green today." The prime minister said the people of afforestation areas were well-aware of the positive effects of the Billion Trees Afforestation Project. Uploading videos of the forests raised under the Green Pakistan Campaign would certainly motivate the general public to plant maximum saplings on their lands, he added.

SAPM Malik Amin Aslam on the occasion apprised the prime minister about the overall monsoon plantation campaign in the country, including KP. He also highlighted the achievements made during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government through its flagship Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme.

The prime minister was informed that an aerial visit through helicopter would be arranged for journalists soon to all the plantations sites, including Chitral and Bajaur.

It was further told that a website had been prepared for uploading videos of afforestation and achievements made during the Billion Trees Afforestation Project in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

