PM For Children, Youngsters' Participation In Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin (PBUH)

Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure maximum participation of the children as well as youngsters in the celebration of Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin (Peace be Upon Him).

The prime minister, was given a detailed briefing on the celebration of Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin as well as Eid Mailadun Nabi (PBUH).

He directed for the portraying the principles Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) daily life.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had been sent as Rahmatullil Alamin and that his teachings were source of guidance for the whole humanity.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on the strategy to celebrate Ashra Rahmatullil Alamin.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pir Nurul Haq Qadri and Special Assistants to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill and Arsalan Khalid also attended the meeting.

