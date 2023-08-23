Open Menu

PM For Collective Efforts To Take Forward Economic Journey, Transform Nation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PM for collective efforts to take forward economic journey, transform nation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for collective efforts to transform the 250 million nation of Pakistan through collective efforts by taking forward the economic journey.

He addressing the members of the business community here on Tuesday night during his visit, assured them that the government would do the maximum possible for the uplift of the business community as they were the engine of economic growth.

He said the $6 trillion natural deposits in Balochistan did not reflect in the condition of the people living there.

The nation living on the Indus Basin facing food insecurity manifested the collective incompetence, he added.

The prime minister said the caretaker government would resolve all of the issues confronting the business community within its capacity.

He said the caretaker government had a very limited mandate to assist in elections, run day-to-day governance issues, and follow the international commitment till the new parliament.

He said the caretaker setup was becoming a source of peaceful transition.

Calling Karachi, Karachiites and the business community a "grace of the nation", the prime minister said Pakistan could not survive sans their contribution.

Prime Minister Anwaar said the provision of low-cost electricity was inevitable for industrialization as the existing reserves of natural gas were insufficient to support the industry's needs.

Emphasizing the need for skilled human resources, the prime minister also mentioned the issues of structural challenges and business attitudes facing the goods and services sector.

He said it would take some time to transform old business practices into corporate culture.

"I want to reassure you that we will transform. We will bring optimism. We will do it collectively. Let's start listening to each other. We will listen to you and you should listen to the state," he asked the business community.

Rubbishing the notions of brain drain, the prime minister said in the past, India also faced the same issue but the same people returned to their homeland as an asset.

Exemplifying the remarkable distinction achieved by the doctors of Pakistani origin in the United States, he said the overseas Pakistanis always rescued the country whenever it faced the crisis of foreign exchange.

He advised businessmen to adopt the best business practices without giving up the larger good for petty interests.

"Let us discover the Pakistani dream. Let us discover the Pakistani branding," he remarked.

He called for devising a mechanism for tax reforms, low-cost power, foreign exchange issues, and international agreements and assured the government would make all-out efforts to do the doable.

The prime minister lauded the services of Saylani Foundation for carrying out the responsibilities of food and human resources which otherwise was the responsibility of the state.

"If Saylani can do it, why can't the state of Pakistan do it with huge machinery?" he questioned.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Balochistan Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Business Parliament Visit Same United States Gas All Government Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan ..

Pakistan clinch dominant victory over Afghanistan in first ODI

17 minutes ago
 JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked t ..

JIT to forensically test audio recordings linked to former first lady Bushra Bib ..

23 minutes ago
 Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: ..

Work on CPEC projects will be further accelerated: Sami Saeed

58 minutes ago
 ECP to consult political parties including PTI for ..

ECP to consult political parties including PTI for elections date

1 hour ago
 ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

ECP launches efficient Result Compilation System

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 an ..

Mariam Almheiri: UAE stands ready to host COP28 and highlight its role in enhanc ..

11 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurate ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed officially inaugurates Mawaheb Talent Hub

13 hours ago
 'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successfu ..

'National heroes': PM lauds teamwork for successful chairlift rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram res ..

Bugti thanks Almighty for successful Battagram rescue operation

13 hours ago
 Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river ..

Rescue, relief operation continued in Sutlej river areas

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan