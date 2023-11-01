Open Menu

PM For Complete Utilization Of Balochistan's Natural Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PM for complete utilization of Balochistan's natural resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday stressed upon complete utilization of natural resources of the Balochistan province.

He was talking to Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali who called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan were among the top priorities of the Federal Government.

During the meeting, they also discussed different matters related to the province.

