Open Menu

PM For Constitution Of Federal Commission To Review Islamabad Master Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PM for constitution of federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday stressed upon constitution of a federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan and said that review of the plan was among the top priorities of the Federal Government.

The prime minister also termed the bicycle lanes project ‘an environmental friendly’ and asked for its completion in the earlier.

The caretaker prime minister chaired an important meeting on different matters of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, CDA Chairman Capt (retd) Anwaar-ul-Haq and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He was given a briefing over the bicycle lanes project in Islamabad and the Federal Capital's master plan.

Under the bicycle lanes project, a total of 374km lanes and 150 parking stations would be constructed, it was told.

The prime minister also emphasized upon the need of vertical construction in the new residential projects in Islamabad, and directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to woo investors for the business purposes with construction of high-rise buildings.

He also directed the authorities to resolve the water issue of the capital city immediately by ensuring its smooth supply, besides construction of specific buildings (parking plazas) to overcome the parking problem.

He also asked for an effective mechanism to reduce traffic pressure in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Business Water Traffic Capital Development Authority Media Government Top

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

1 hour ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

1 hour ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

2 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

4 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan