PM For Constitution Of Federal Commission To Review Islamabad Master Plan
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday stressed upon constitution of a federal commission to review Islamabad Master Plan and said that review of the plan was among the top priorities of the Federal Government.
The prime minister also termed the bicycle lanes project ‘an environmental friendly’ and asked for its completion in the earlier.
The caretaker prime minister chaired an important meeting on different matters of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Aftab Akbar Durrani, CDA Chairman Capt (retd) Anwaar-ul-Haq and other senior officials, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He was given a briefing over the bicycle lanes project in Islamabad and the Federal Capital's master plan.
Under the bicycle lanes project, a total of 374km lanes and 150 parking stations would be constructed, it was told.
The prime minister also emphasized upon the need of vertical construction in the new residential projects in Islamabad, and directed the relevant authorities to formulate an effective strategy to woo investors for the business purposes with construction of high-rise buildings.
He also directed the authorities to resolve the water issue of the capital city immediately by ensuring its smooth supply, besides construction of specific buildings (parking plazas) to overcome the parking problem.
He also asked for an effective mechanism to reduce traffic pressure in the city.
