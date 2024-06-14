- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM for consultation with renowned firms to realize investment agreements with friendly countries
PM For Consultation With Renowned Firms To Realize Investment Agreements With Friendly Countries
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday instructed the relevant authorities to hold consultation with the globally reputed consultancy firms to realize the investment agreements with the friendly countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday instructed the relevant authorities to hold consultation with the globally reputed consultancy firms to realize the investment agreements with the friendly countries.
The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation of an international consultancy firm headed by former State Bank Governor Raza Baqir, also directed for consultation with the reputed firms to reduce the volume of government infrastructure and enhance effectiveness of the governance system.
He told the delegation that there existed a huge potential for investment in minerals and energy sectors.
Appreciating the key role of the private sector in national economic development, the prime minister assured of all-out facilitation by the government for economic revival.
Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musaddik Malik, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Awais Ahmed Leghari, ministers of state Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima Khawaja and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
KU Academic Council approves HEC Graduate Education Policy
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits cattle market, met sellers & buyers2 seconds ago
-
Preparatory & cleanliness operation for Eid reviewed3 seconds ago
-
DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements on Eid11 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH11 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza19 minutes ago
-
World blood donor day observed in Sukkur19 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza19 minutes ago
-
DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha19 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon47 minutes ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq31 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world31 minutes ago