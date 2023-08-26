PM for creation of job opportunities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday underlined the need for the creation of jobs and livelihood opportunities in Balochistan through an effective strategy.

He directed for keeping a balance in the budget and expenditures through a better mechanism in the future and stressed upon proper utilization of resources.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the development projects in Balochistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by the caretaker chief minister, ministers and the relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the province had immense potential in minerals mining which could be utilized for the development of the country's economy.

Mineral resources in the province could be fully tapped in the presence of effective communication infrastructure in those mineral-rich areas, he opined.

The chief secretary briefed the prime minister on the proposed and ongoing uplift projects in the province.