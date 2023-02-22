PM for early completion of development projects in Islamabad; carrying out third-party validation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects in the Federal capital besides carrying out the third-party validation of every project.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the development projects in Islamabad, formed a review committee to expedite work on the development projects, particularly for early completion of the projects of public interest.

He instructed the authorities to extend the best possible facilities to residents of the federal capital.

The prime minister, who was also given a briefing on the development projects in the capital city, was told that Rs 10 billion would be spent for uplift of Islamabad's rural areas.

He directed to ensure round-the-clock work on the development projects and carry out third-party validation of every project.

He instructed for the early completion of Bhara Kahu bypass and also sought a report from the Capital Development Authority on the introduction of solid waste management system for Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that work on public transport projects should be expedited and the parking issues in the city should be addressed without any delay.

He also directed the CDA for the early execution of projects meant for overseas Pakistanis by maintaining an international standard. Moreover, the projects for overseas Pakistanis should be made transparent by introducing an online system.

He also called for extending maximum facilities to the expatriates to attract their investment in the country.

The prime minister said that the overseas Pakistanis were a precious asset for Pakistan and no laxity in their projects would be tolerated.

The prime minister sought a report on the uplift of the rural areas and the development of infrastructure there.

It was told that Rs10 billion would be spent on the uplift of rural area of Islamabad under which the development schemes of solid waste management, sewerage, rehabilitation of roads and public transport would be executed.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the ongoing projects including Bhara Kahu bypass, 7th Avenue Interchange, Margalla Avenue, 11th Avenue, IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, and parking plaza.

It was told that round-the-clock work was being done on Bhara Kahu bypass.

The prime minister ordered the project's early completion for it being a public interest project and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

The meeting was told that 7th Avenue Interchange and Margalla Avenue had been completed while IJP road's expansion would be completed by March 23, this year.

Moreover, the 11th Avenue and 1st phase of Islamabad Expressway would be completed by mid of this year and the parking plaza and 2nd phase of Islamabad Expressway would be completed by this year-end.

The CDA chairman briefed the prime minister about the feeder routes and a bus terminal. It was told that the CDA would build a national terminal of international standard and three satellite terminals through the investment of the private sector.

Besides, 13 feeder bus routes would be introduced within 90 days as four feeder routes were already functional.

It was told that around 200,000 people travel through Islamabad's public transport system.

The prime minister was also apprised of the steps being taken by the CDA regarding the resolution of the parking issues.

It was told that the Authority was building parking plazas in sectors I-8, G-9, F-10, F-8 and Blue Area. With a capacity of 5,000 cars, these parking plazas would address the parking problems.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to PM Tariq Bajwa, ex-federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, ex-MNA Hanif Abbasi, Anjum Aqeel and senior officers attended the meeting.