PM For Early Conclusion Of Pak-UK Enhanced Strategic Partnership Agreement
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressing the desire to elevate the Pakistan-UK relationship to the next level, emphasized the importance of early conclusion of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) agreement.
The prime minister, in a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, who called on him, highlighted the government’s priorities, in particular the importance of navigating through the economic challenges facing the country, a PM Office press release said.
In this regard, he underscored the need to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, climate, and people-to-people contacts as well as developing convergences on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron for their messages of felicitation on his re-election and said that he looked forward to working closely with the UK leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations.
He said Pakistan and the UK had longstanding, historic relations and shared immense political goodwill while cooperating closely over a wide range of areas.
The prime minister called for the early resumption of PIA flights between Pakistan and the UK to help strengthen linkages between the two countries and assuage concerns of the 1.6 million strong Pakistani diaspora in the UK.
He requested the high commissioner to convey his best wishes to King Charles III and prayed for his early recovery to full health. The prime minister also expressed the hope that the King would visit Pakistan, as soon as his health permitted him to travel.
