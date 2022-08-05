PM for early disbursement of compensation money among flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROJHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed early disbursement of compensation money among the floods-affected people.

During his visit to the flood-hit Rojhan in south Punjab, he said every possible relief and rehabilitation facilities would be provided to the flood victims. He emphasized the need for a joint survey by Federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

PM Sharif said the federal government was committed to providing relief to the people affected by floods and ensuring their early rehabilitation. The prime minister earlier had an aerial view of the area to see the devastation caused by the heavy rains. He, on the occasion, was given a briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including the supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

The prime minister was informed about provision of mobile hospitals and allied facilities to affected locals. Also, the initial survey has been submitted with Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.