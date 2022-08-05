UrduPoint.com

PM For Early Disbursement Of Compensation Money Among Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 12:10 PM

PM for early disbursement of compensation money among flood victims

ROJHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressed early disbursement of compensation money among the floods-affected people.

During his visit to the flood-hit Rojhan in south Punjab, he said every possible relief and rehabilitation facilities would be provided to the flood victims. He emphasized the need for a joint survey by Federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

PM Sharif said the federal government was committed to providing relief to the people affected by floods and ensuring their early rehabilitation. The prime minister earlier had an aerial view of the area to see the devastation caused by the heavy rains. He, on the occasion, was given a briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area including the supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

The prime minister was informed about provision of mobile hospitals and allied facilities to affected locals. Also, the initial survey has been submitted with Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Punjab Flood Water Mobile Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Rojhan Money Government Rains

Recent Stories

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

11 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

11 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.