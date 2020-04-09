UrduPoint.com
PM For Effective, Coordinated Strategy For Uninterrupted Supply Of Food Items In Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for adopting an effective and coordinated strategy to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items, continuity of economic activities, provision of job opportunities and reduction of poverty in Balochistan in the wake of situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday called for adopting an effective and coordinated strategy to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items, continuity of economic activities, provision of job opportunities and reduction of poverty in Balochistan in the wake of situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stressing on the importance of sustained review of such a strategy, he, in that respect, also asked for the formation of a think-tank consisting of experts from various sectors.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a briefing here on the situation arising out of the Covid-19 in Balochistan province.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Zubaida Jalal, Governor Baluchistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Minister for education Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Commander Southern Command and senior officers were present.

Giving recommendations, he said the think-tank should prioritize and focus on the take-care and welfare of poor people living below the poverty line.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of easing restriction for the promotion of agricultural activities and supply of food items in the province.

During the meeting, he was briefed about the take-care of people affected by coronavirus, arrangements made for the facilitation of Zaireen (pilgrims), uninterrupted supply of food items, provision of protection kits for doctors and health workers, and a future strategy to cope with the situation.

He was also briefed about the provincial government's current and future relief packages, distribution of ration among the deserving people, establishment of a Corona Relief Fund by the parliamentarians, various waivers for health workers and the measures regarding disinfection campaign at different places.

