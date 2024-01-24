Open Menu

PM For Effective, Durable Strategy To Do Away With Circular Debt Of Energy Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy sector

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Energy to formulate an effective and durable strategy to do away with the circular debt of the energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Energy to formulate an effective and durable strategy to do away with the circular debt of the energy sector.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the strategy to reduce circular debt of the energy sector, said all the stakeholders would have to put in collective efforts for reduction in the circular debt.

He told the participants of the meeting that soon after coming to the power, the caretaker government took measures for economic revival and was taking all-out steps to reduce the circular debt.

He said the anti-power theft operation had led to an enhanced recovery of the electricity dues of the power distribution companies.

The meeting were briefed about the current situation of circular debt of the petroleum and energy sectors, and different proposals were also put forward in this regard.

Federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

2 minutes ago
 UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

2 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

2 minutes ago
 SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election ..

SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252

2 minutes ago
 Minister promises more measures to facilitate Haji ..

Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

2 minutes ago
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for ..

PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

2 minutes ago
 Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, ..

Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranki ..

Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

6 minutes ago
 Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners pl ..

Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

6 minutes ago
 66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan