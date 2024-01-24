PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Energy to formulate an effective and durable strategy to do away with the circular debt of the energy sector.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the strategy to reduce circular debt of the energy sector, said all the stakeholders would have to put in collective efforts for reduction in the circular debt.

He told the participants of the meeting that soon after coming to the power, the caretaker government took measures for economic revival and was taking all-out steps to reduce the circular debt.

He said the anti-power theft operation had led to an enhanced recovery of the electricity dues of the power distribution companies.

The meeting were briefed about the current situation of circular debt of the petroleum and energy sectors, and different proposals were also put forward in this regard.

Federal ministers Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Muhammad Ali, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.