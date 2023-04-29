UrduPoint.com

PM For Effective Measures Over Improved Power Supply In Summer Season

Published April 29, 2023

PM for effective measures over improved power supply in summer season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for taking effective measures to ensure improved power supply during the summer season.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the power sector.

The prime minister also directed for expeditious completion of new power transmission lines to provide all possible relief to the consumers.

