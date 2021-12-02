(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed formulation of an effective media communication strategy to highlight various government initiatives for the welfare of the people.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the PM Office said.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Hassan Khawar and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Barrister Saif Ali also attended the meeting.