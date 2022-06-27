PM for efforts to eliminate polio forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed upon collective efforts to make the polio vaccination campaign successful.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that polio was a deadly virus that threatened the future of the children.

He also regretted that the disease had not been fully eliminated from the country.

The polio campaign was being started today and would target 25 most vulnerable districts, he added.

