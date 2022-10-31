UrduPoint.com

PM For Emulating China's Development Model, Creating Win-win B2B Links

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PM for emulating China's development model, creating win-win B2B links

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he looked forward to meeting the Chinese leadership for a series of "productive and fruitful meetings" aimed at boosting business, strategic and people-to-people relations.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to embark on a two-day visit to China on Tuesday, said Pakistan strongly needed to emulate the Chinese model of development for its sustainable progress and prosperity.

Addressing here at the first steering committee meeting of the Pakistan China Business and Investment Forum (PCBIF), he emphasized creating favourable environment for building a business-to-business relationship.

"Let's join hands and move forward to create a win-win situation for the Chinese and Pakistani businessmen and investors," he said.

The prime minister mentioned the huge potential existing between the two countries and called for streamlining the business procedures in Pakistan to benefit from China being the second-largest economy in the world.

He termed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game-changer for development in Pakistan with billions of Dollars of investment already committed by Chinese companies.

He also recalled how the CPEC projects resulted in helping Pakistan overcome its massive power outages.

Pacing up the CPEC projects, he said, would not only boost dividends for Pakistan but also increase the country's business presence in China.

He stressed the relocation of the labour-intensive Chinese industry to Pakistan in view of the cheap local labour by establishing Special Economic Zones, calling it a win-win scenario for the business houses of both countries.

In the agriculture sector, he proposed learning from the Chinese modern techniques to increase yield and establish in this regard agro-based industrial houses.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence that launched in January, the PCBIF would promote business linkages besides identifying promising investment opportunities to nurture the business environment between the two countries.

He expressed gratitude to China for being one of the largest donors of relief assistance for the flood-affected people in Pakistan and also for setting up an air bridge for the supply of tents, food, and medicine.

He lauded the efforts of Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for his immense contribution towards strengthening Pak-China relations in diverse fields.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal terming Pakistan and China as iron brothers stressed the need to further exploit the potential of their economic cooperation.

He said the CPEC had added a new dimension to the bilateral relations of Pakistan and hoped that PCBIF would encourage Chinese investment in Pakistan because the future belonged to "turning the iron brotherhood into economic partnership".

He urged the PCBIF to work towards the inclusion of Pakistani enterprises into China's global supply chain.

"The best help China can provide to Pakistan is to help improve its export potential," he said, adding that the government looked forward to building a robust private sector partnership with Chinese enterprises.

In this regard, he assured removing bottlenecks in a way to attract Chinese investors.

Federal Minister for board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain said BOI was fostering business cooperation between Pakistan and China and also signed a framework agreement on promoting Special Economic Zones and relocation of industries to Pakistan.

Aimed at industrial cooperation, he said, the BOI had drafted a set of joint initiatives which would be submitted to the Chinese investors and enterprises during the visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China tomorrow.

Chinese Ambassador and Patron PCBIF Nong Rong expressed satisfaction with the pace of work of the forum which included the holding of first-ever meeting of steering committee and the launch of an exclusive website.

He said China was always ready to support Pakistan in difficult times and mentioned the solidarity shown by the Chinese leadership for Pakistan in the wake of the unprecedented flood disaster resulting in the loss of lives and property.

In line with the directive of Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said the country would continue to provide flood relief assistance to Pakistan.

He said China's relief assistance had reached 644 million RMB and added that a medical team from China was already in Pakistan to help out the people in distress.

He said that during the upcoming visit of PM Shehbaz Sharif to China, the leadership would announce further assistance for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and China supported each other, no matter what the international or domestic situation turned into.

"The Chinese side is committed to playing the role in the development under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," he said.

The Secretary PCBIF highlighted that the forum was extending facilitation to the Chinese and Pakistani investors through an exclusive website providing information about the business procedures to ensure an optimal environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Business Ahsan Iqbal Flood China Agriculture Visit CPEC Progress January From Government Agreement Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Xi Jinping BOI Labour

Recent Stories

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

15 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 ..

2 hours ago
 Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FA ..

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FATF gray list and re-developmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.