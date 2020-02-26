PM for enhancing Pakistan-US business-to-business cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, while describing the United States as Pakistan's second largest trading partner with a significant investment footprint in the country, on Wednesday underscored the need to take full advantage of trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

He was talking to the visiting US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who called on him here.

Welcoming Secretary Ross to Islamabad, the prime minister said his visit would help in realizing the shared vision of Pakistan-US leadership to transform the bilateral relationship into a broad-based, multifaceted and economic-centred partnership.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing business-to-business cooperation between the two countries, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said The prime minister underlined that the government's business friendly policies had led to vast improvement in the 'ease of doing business' in Pakistan.

He also highlighted the huge potential in the areas of e-commerce and digital services as well as energy, mining, technology and agribusiness sectors that offered additional opportunities for the US corporate sector.

The prime minister shared Pakistan's perspective on the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and treatment of Muslims and other minorities in India.

He also highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Secretary Commerce Wilbur Ross's visit to Pakistan was in follow-up of the understanding between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump, on up-scaling Pakistan-US trade and investment ties several-folds.

The visit will give a strong impetus to joint efforts for forging more robust economic engagement between the two countries.