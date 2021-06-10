UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Ensuring Ease Of Doing Business For Investors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

PM for ensuring ease of doing business for investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday highlighting the importance of investment in achieving rapid and sustainable economic growth and development in the country called for ensuring ease of doing business for the investors.

"As the country at the moment is moving towards economic stability, investment is the most important factor in sustaining this stability and achieving rapid economic growth," he said while presiding over a meeting here regarding the removal of hurdles in the way of business and investment.

The Prime Minister also directed all the Federal ministries and provincial governments to take measures for the promotion of investment and ensure the timely realization of the set targets in that regard.

Advisor to PM Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Secretaries of the relevant ministries, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and senior officers were present in the meeting which was also attended by Chief Secretaries of four provinces through video-link.

Secretary board of Investment (BOI) briefed the meeting about all those measures which have been taken to remove hurdles in the way of trade and investment.

The meeting was told that the measures included amendments in laws, ease in tax collection system, making system of getting No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from other departments easy and changes in unnecessary and old procedures.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Nepra All From BOI

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

27 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

30 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

48 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

58 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.