PM for ensuring full benefits of bumper wheat crop to farmers

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed for practical steps to ensure full benefits of the bumper wheat crop to the farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who called on him here.

During the meeting, the Punjab caretaker CM briefed the PM about the procurement of wheat production in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat crop production in the province.

Overall law and order situation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.