UrduPoint.com

PM For Ensuring Full Benefits Of Bumper Wheat Crop To Farmers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:22 PM

PM for ensuring full benefits of bumper wheat crop to farmers

The Punjab caretaker CM has briefed the Prime Minister about the procurement of wheat crop in the province.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed for practical steps to ensure full benefits of bumper wheat crop to the farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who called on him in Lahore today.

The Punjab caretaker CM briefed the Prime Minister about the procurement of wheat crop in the province.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat produce in the province.

Overall law and order situation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Wheat

Recent Stories

TECOM Group ’s Q1 2023 net profit grows 34% to A ..

TECOM Group ’s Q1 2023 net profit grows 34% to AED 255 million

4 minutes ago
 Taqdeer Award, Dubai Health Authority campaign for ..

Taqdeer Award, Dubai Health Authority campaign for early detection of preventive ..

4 minutes ago
 LG bye elections for 11 seats in Hyderabad to be h ..

LG bye elections for 11 seats in Hyderabad to be held on May 07

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PHEC for role of universities in generati ..

Chairman PHEC for role of universities in generating skilled workforce

5 minutes ago
 RTO urges taxpayers to timely deposit outstanding ..

RTO urges taxpayers to timely deposit outstanding taxes

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner,DC visit mother and child hospital, i ..

Commissioner,DC visit mother and child hospital, inspect facilities

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.