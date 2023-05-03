PM for ensuring full benefits of bumper wheat crop to farmers

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab caretaker CM has briefed the Prime Minister about the procurement of wheat crop in the province.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed for practical steps to ensure full benefits of bumper wheat crop to the farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi who called on him in Lahore today.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the bumper wheat produce in the province.

Overall law and order situation in Punjab and other matters of mutual interest also came under discussion during the meeting.