PM For Ensuring Implementation Of Electricity Tariff Package For Industrial Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:30 PM

PM for ensuring implementation of electricity tariff package for industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to ensure the implementation of electricity tariff package for the industrial sector.

Besides, stressing for formulating sustainable solution of the problems relating to power sector, he also directed to take all possible measures for the facilitation of people.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting regarding reforms in power sector during which he was briefed about the progress made so far.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shekih, Special Assistant Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar, Secretary Power and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC), under the Industrial Package, has approved the tariff and subsidy which would be effective from the month of November 2020.

The meeting was also briefed in detail about the negotiating process with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

