PM For Ensuring Minimum Power Load-shedding In Summer

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM for ensuring minimum power load-shedding in summer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to ensure minimum load-shedding of electricity during the summer season.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity load-shedding during summer, and the consumption and production of urea fertilizer, he said the pace of restoration of the Neelum Jhelum project should be increased.

The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum power project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and start generating the cheap and clean electricity in July this year.

The meeting was also informed in detail about the provision of gas to the urea industry, besides data of its production and consumption in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely production of the urea fertilizer and its supply to the farmers.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to minimize per acre cost of the farmers.

He said during the last year, the government had given top priority to the agriculture development and prosperity of the farmers.

"I will not let anybody to grasp the rights of the farmers through smuggling of urea fertilizer," he added.

The prime minister also directed to keep an eye on the demand and supply of the fertilizer. Keeping in view the consumption and production of the fertilizer, he directed to present a comprehensive plan for buffer stock and the provision of gas to the industries.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, PM's Advisor Ahad Khan Cheema, special assistants to the PM Jehanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and other authorities concerned attended the meeting.

