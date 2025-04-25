Open Menu

PM For Ensuring PIA Privatization Within Proposed Time Frame

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to ensure privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) within the given time frame.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing process of privatization of PIA here, the prime minister stressed that transparency must be central to the procedure for its privatization.

The prime minister emphasizing the importance of roadshows and fully engaging investors in the privatization process, directed that in order to ensure transparency, the privatization of PIA and all future state-owned enterprises must be broadcast live on television and digital platforms.

The meeting was told that a comprehensive investor outreach strategy had been developed in collaboration with the consultant and was being fully implemented.

The prime minister was also informed about the criteria of the bidding, required time period and the conditions to participate in the bidding process.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Advisors Muhammad Ali, Syed Tauqir Shah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmed, and other senior officials.

