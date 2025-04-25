PM For Ensuring PIA Privatization Within Proposed Time Frame
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the relevant authorities to ensure privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) within the given time frame.
Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing process of privatization of PIA here, the prime minister stressed that transparency must be central to the procedure for its privatization.
The prime minister emphasizing the importance of roadshows and fully engaging investors in the privatization process, directed that in order to ensure transparency, the privatization of PIA and all future state-owned enterprises must be broadcast live on television and digital platforms.
The meeting was told that a comprehensive investor outreach strategy had been developed in collaboration with the consultant and was being fully implemented.
The prime minister was also informed about the criteria of the bidding, required time period and the conditions to participate in the bidding process.
The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Advisors Muhammad Ali, Syed Tauqir Shah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmed, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for ensuring PIA privatization within proposed time frame3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments cleared from park3 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone laid for Pakistan Engineering Council Complex3 minutes ago
-
SCBAP endorses decisions of National Security Committee3 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of unstable weather from May 1 to 73 minutes ago
-
Pakistan braces for heatwave as PMD issues alert for April 26-303 minutes ago
-
PPP always work for welfare of people, empower women: Humayun Khan3 minutes ago
-
PIMS adopts transformative measures to enhance healthcare delivery system: ED PIMS13 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in road accident23 minutes ago
-
UNHCR Operations Chief calls for continued solidarity for host communities and refugees during visit ..23 minutes ago
-
Two addl IGPs among four transferred in KP33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands united with armed forces against Indian aggression: Syed Shafqat53 minutes ago