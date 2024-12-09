PM For Ensuring Safe Evacuation Of Pakistanis From Syria
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to formulate an action plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis, wishing to return from Syria, via neighboring countries as soon as possible.
The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here to review the current situation of Syria and safe evacuation of Pakistanis present in that country.
He said :"All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria."
"The safety of Pakistanis' lives and property in Syria is our top priority," the prime minister said while instructing to utilize all available resources for this purpose.
He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis.
Until the security situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Crisis Management Unit and information desks at Pakistani embassies in Syria and its neighboring countries should remain operational round-the-clock, the prime minister directed.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and senior officials from relevant departments.
