PM For Equitable Opportunities To All To Benefit From Modern Technology
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday called for ensuring equitable opportunities for
all nations and regions to grab the fruits of modern technology.
Speaking at a forum titled "Trade Tech's Trillion-Dollar Promise" on the sideline of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), he said utilizing state-of-the-art technology was vital to achieve targets of fast development.
Stressing the need to ensure equitable opportunities for all to secure the technology, he said it was key to ensure sustainable global development.
Keeping in view the development of technology, PM Kakar said that the digital economy would attain more importance in the days ahead.
He said every region of the world should benefit from the development being carried out in the technology sector.
As regards the issues of trade and business, he said the private sector should be encouraged to boost investment. Additionaly, the private sector should take a lead to help the government in resolving the challenges of trade and business.
"The government does think in a different way and manner when it approaches towards challenges of trade and business, while the private entities and the business people have different opinions," he said adding the private entities should become the opinion-maker and influencing and contributing more towards it.
