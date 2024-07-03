Open Menu

PM For Expanding Barter Trade Between Pakistan, Russia

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 05:08 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan has long business relations with Russia.

ASTANA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the need to overcome financial and other banking issues to expand barter trade between Pakistan and Russia.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, he said Pakistan has long business relations with Russia. He recalled that Pakistan used to import lot of machinery and goods from erstwhile Soviet Russia and export textile and leather goods under barter.

The Prime Minister further said the two countries can certainly enhance trade, which is at the moment, touching one billion Dollars. He also commended the Russian President for promoting cooperation in the field of energy on his request.

He added Pakistan has received a shipment of oil from Russia and there is a need to further move in this direction.

As regards bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, Shehbaz Sharif said these ties have been on the positive trajectory over the last many years and this is a matter of great comfort for the two countries. He said our relations stand on our own strength as neither our relations are driven by any geopolitical contingency nor these are impacted by our ties with other countries.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion, also expressed the desire to work closely with President Vladimir Putin to further cement bilateral relations.

