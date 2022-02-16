UrduPoint.com

PM For Expediting Ongoing Health-related Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PM for expediting ongoing health-related projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed expediting the implementation of ongoing health-related projects to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to the people.

He was talking to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, who called on him along with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting, the issues related to construction of new hospitals across Punjab were discussed.

The prime minister was apprised that the Naya Pakistan National Health Card received immense appreciation by the masses.

Imran Khan also directed to create awareness among the people about the benefits of health card and its effective use.

