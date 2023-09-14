PM for expediting PIA privatization process

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Thursday directed Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad to oversee the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and complete it on a fast track basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Thursday directed Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad to oversee the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and complete it on a fast track basis.

Chairing a meeting on matters related to PIA, the prime minister said process needed to be expedited urgently so as to provide a reliable service to the users and to raise the standards of the national flag carrier to match the global airline standards.

He directed all the relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the matters related to the privatization.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the privatization process of PIA.

He also welcomed the new caretaker privatization minister Fawad Hasan Fawad to his team.