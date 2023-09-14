Open Menu

PM For Expediting PIA Privatization Process

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 06:48 PM

PM for expediting PIA privatization process

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Thursday directed Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad to oversee the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and complete it on a fast track basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Thursday directed Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad to oversee the process of privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and complete it on a fast track basis.

Chairing a meeting on matters related to PIA, the prime minister said process needed to be expedited urgently so as to provide a reliable service to the users and to raise the standards of the national flag carrier to match the global airline standards.

He directed all the relevant stakeholders to find an immediate solution to the matters related to the privatization.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of the privatization process of PIA.

He also welcomed the new caretaker privatization minister Fawad Hasan Fawad to his team.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress National University All PIA

Recent Stories

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure ..

Miracle baby born after unique in-utero procedure in UAE

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

Sharjah Ruler visits House of Manuscripts

8 minutes ago
 AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitu ..

AKF organizes mass wedding ceremony for 21 destitute couples

5 minutes ago
 OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan ..

OIC countries must enhance food production: Yerlan A Baidaulet

3 seconds ago
 BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as gi ..

BBISE's Chairman announces result of FA, FSC as girls gain first, 3rd position

5 minutes ago
 Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

Two-week special cleanliness drive launched

54 seconds ago
President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance c ..

President orders UIC to pay Rs 4.5 mln insurance claim with 8 years' profit

55 seconds ago
 Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive g ..

Pakistan needs to embrace sustainable, inclusive growth for enduring development ..

57 seconds ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppres ..

Mushaal vows to continue to raise issue of oppressed people of IIOJK

59 seconds ago
 Kristin Hawkins enchanted by Lahore Fort's mysteri ..

Kristin Hawkins enchanted by Lahore Fort's mysteries

12 minutes ago
 Women getting vocational skills at Darulaman

Women getting vocational skills at Darulaman

12 minutes ago
 Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more coope ..

Turkic states forum urges easier trade, more cooperation

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan