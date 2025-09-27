Open Menu

PM For Exploring Trade Potential Between Pakistan, Malaysia

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PM for exploring trade potential between Pakistan, Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that there was immense potential for trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, and they were taking concrete steps to capitalize on it.

Chairing a meeting via video link from New York on the promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, the prime minister said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed longstanding fraternal relations that spanned over decades.

Malaysia had always stood by Pakistan in times of difficulty, and they held this support in high regard, he added.

The prime minister directed the relevant institutions to formulate a practical and robust plan for the export of Pakistani beef to Malaysia, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting held a detailed review of trade relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Pakistan’s export potential in the Malaysian market.

He directed that a solid action plan should be developed and presented, focusing on enhancing trade between Pakistan and Malaysia, particularly the export of Pakistani beef to Malaysia.

Recent Stories

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

5 minutes ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

1 hour ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

2 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

3 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

3 hours ago
 Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

3 hours ago
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

4 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

5 hours ago
 UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure p ..

UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan