PM For Fostering Peace, Stability Through Dialogues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for fostering peace and stability in the region through dialogues.
"To effectively achieve this end, it is essential to resolve the longstanding disputes," he said in a message on the occasion of the International Day of Peace.
He emphasized that the foundation for any lasting resolution in the region hinged solely on one critical factor: achieving a fair and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully through an impartial plebiscite and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.
"As we contemplate the significance of peace, we must not overlook the plight of the innocent people of Palestine, who are courageously facing state aggression," the prime minister said, adding that for lasting peace in the middle East, peaceful resolution of the dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Palestinians was the need of the hour.
He said on the International Day of Peace, the government and the people of Pakistan joined the global community to reflect on the shared values of tolerance, compassion, and cooperation for a peaceful world, free of war and conflict.
"On this World Peace Day, we recognize the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities for a peaceful and sustainable world," he remarked.
He said, "In a world often marked by conflict and division, it is essential to bridge the differences and work towards the common goal of peace."
The prime minister said Pakistan recognized the critical importance of promoting a more peaceful and inclusive world for everyone and was ready to work with the global community.
"It is only by working together now that we can build a peaceful tomorrow for our future generations," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed in aerial firing30 minutes ago
-
Driver sustain injuries after bus overturned40 minutes ago
-
APHC denounces BJP-held elections in IIOJK as farce, calls for UN intervention2 hours ago
-
2 died, several injured as jeep overturned in Bahawalnagar2 hours ago
-
First case of polio infection during 2024 reported in KP, nine-month-old baby girl in Mohmand contra ..3 hours ago
-
Development work going on in Hub district for facilitating people: Zehri11 hours ago
-
Political rallies welcomed, but no room for lawlessness: Rana Ihsaan11 hours ago
-
Govt confident Maulana Fazl to back amendments: Khawaja Asif12 hours ago
-
Sindh University hosts art exhibition12 hours ago
-
Two murder accused arrested in Wah12 hours ago
-
Anti-polio program head shows concern over campaign's output12 hours ago
-
Tourism deptt earns over Rs 97mln from rental properties: KP Adviser12 hours ago