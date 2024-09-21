Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PM for fostering peace, stability through dialogues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called for fostering peace and stability in the region through dialogues. 

"To effectively achieve this end, it is essential to resolve the longstanding disputes," he said in a message on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. 

He emphasized that the foundation for any lasting resolution in the region hinged solely on one critical factor: achieving a fair and just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully through an impartial plebiscite and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

"As we contemplate the significance of peace, we must not overlook the plight of the innocent people of Palestine, who are courageously facing state aggression," the prime minister said, adding that for lasting peace in the middle East, peaceful resolution of the dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Palestinians was the need of the hour.

He said on the International Day of Peace, the government and the people of Pakistan joined the global community to reflect on the shared values of tolerance, compassion, and cooperation for a peaceful world, free of war and conflict. 

"On this World Peace Day, we recognize the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding among diverse communities for a peaceful and sustainable world," he remarked.

He said, "In a world often marked by conflict and division, it is essential to bridge the differences and work towards the common goal of peace."

The prime minister said Pakistan recognized the critical importance of promoting a more peaceful and inclusive world for everyone and was ready to work with the global community.

"It is only by working together now that we can build a peaceful tomorrow for our future generations," he concluded.

