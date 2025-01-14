PM for further improving IT infrastructure to boost exports by upto $25 bn in 5 years

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the steps being taken to boost Information Technology (IT) exports by up to US$ 25 billion in the next five years and directed the relevant authorities to further improve the IT infrastructure to achieve the target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over the steps being taken to boost Information Technology (IT) exports by up to US$ 25 billion in the next five years and directed the relevant authorities to further improve the IT infrastructure to achieve the target.

Chairing a meeting regarding the IT sector here, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to simplify further the current Right of Way rules to promote broadband services through fiber optics in the country. He also issued directions to provide the youth with IT training as per international standards so that they could easily get jobs abroad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the facilitation of visa issuance for businesspersons interested in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector.

On the recommendation of PSEB, the prime minister instructed the issuance of visas within 24 hours for foreign businesspersons seeking services from Pakistani IT companies.

The prime minister also called for the formulation of a strategy for the marketing of Pakistan’s IT sector internationally.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on measures taken to increase IT exports to $25 billion.

Efforts are underway to ensure public access to smartphones, expand broadband services to more areas, improve internet speed, and achieve other goals, the briefing highlighted.

The current number of 1.4 million freelancers in the country will be increased to 2 million over the next two years, the briefing revealed.

By June 2025, over 300,000 individuals will be trained under the DigiSkills program, and this number will be raised to 900,000 in the subsequent two years.

The consultation on the National AI Policy is ongoing and will be presented for approval next month, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and senior officials from relevant institutions.