- Home
- Pakistan
- PM for gradual reduction, elimination in circular debt through further reforms in gas sector
PM For Gradual Reduction, Elimination In Circular Debt Through Further Reforms In Gas Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for further reforms in the gas sector to gradually reduce and eliminate the volume of circular debt through further reforms in the gas sector.
The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting regarding gas supply and consumption in the country.
The Prime Minister was presented with a long-term comprehensive plan on gas supply and consumption in the country during the meeting.
PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the establishment of various blocks to increase domestic gas production and discover new reserves.
He underlined that the energy sector reforms were the top priority of the government.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on the financial stability of the gas sector, long-term planning and improvement of the governance system.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior officials.
Recent Stories
FAB supports UAE industry with AED10 billion total commitment in partnership wit ..
Emerge, Turbotim sign agreement to deploy solar, battery energy storage systems ..
Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED50 million community centre as first project under L ..
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 20m cash awards given to 176 UoS faculty members over research work2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons shot dead in Rustam2 minutes ago
-
13 held for bike lifting, liquor supply, gambling2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 150kg fat, 170kg tallow, 32kg substandard ghee2 minutes ago
-
Farooq Afzal assumes charge as principal of AMC and LGH2 minutes ago
-
Labourer kills fellow in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
PM for gradual reduction, elimination in circular debt through further reforms in gas sector2 minutes ago
-
NUML celebrates Fête de la Francophonie with cultural zeal2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crack down on proclaimed offenders, arrest 912 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of minor solved in 48 hours by DI Khan Police2 minutes ago
-
Khuzdar attack part of broader strategy to internally destabilize Pakistan: Senator Kamran Murtaza12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts crackdown against professional beggars: 23 detained12 minutes ago