PM For Gradual Reduction, Elimination In Circular Debt Through Further Reforms In Gas Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday called for further reforms in the gas sector to gradually reduce and eliminate the volume of circular debt through further reforms in the gas sector.

The prime minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting regarding gas supply and consumption in the country.

The Prime Minister was presented with a long-term comprehensive plan on gas supply and consumption in the country during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the establishment of various blocks to increase domestic gas production and discover new reserves.

He underlined that the energy sector reforms were the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the financial stability of the gas sector, long-term planning and improvement of the governance system.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Muhammad Ali, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior officials.

