PM for growth of large-scale manufacturing sector

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need for growth in large-scale manufacturing sector so as to ensure employment opportunities for skilled workers.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with businessmen Aqeel Karim Dhedhi to discuss overall economic situation in the country, the PM Office said.

Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister said the government was focused on lasting economic stability in the country.

Despite COVID-19, he said, the government remained successful to carry out medium to long-term economic reforms that led to stability of economic profile.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi appreciated the government's measures for the economic revival in the country.

He termed them having far-reaching positive impacts for the industrial growth and economic growth of the country.