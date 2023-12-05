PM for health sector reforms to meet global requirement of experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday emphasized the introduction of reforms in country's health sector with a view to meet the global requirement of health experts.

He chairing a meeting of the task force on reforms in medical education and patients care, said the reforms in the health sector was vital in current situation.

The prime minister also called for improving the standards of medical education in accordance with the contemporary requirements.

The participants of the meeting were briefed on the strategy to uplift the health sector at par with international standards.

The prime minister said that considering its significance, enhanced attention should be given on uplifting the nursing sector.

The meeting was also briefed on the steps taken for improvement in the health sector in coordination with the health ministry, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Higher Education Commission and medical universities.

It was told that a three-prong strategy had been formulated for health sector reforms to enforce the rules and regulations of international standards.

The participants were also apprised of the reforms strategy for the graduate and postgraduate levels in the health sector.

Prime Minister Kakar appreciated the performance of the task force working under Special Assistant Dr Amir Bilal for bringing in health sector reforms.