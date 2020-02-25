ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :With significant achievements made during the present government at diplomatic and domestic fronts, and the country's stature raised at international level, Pakistanis at home as well as the expatriates were proud of their identity.

This was told during a high-level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday about highlighting the country's image and the identity of 'new Pakistan'.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant Muhammad Yusuf and Senator Faisal Javed attended the meeting.

The meeting was told it was after decades that Pakistan was not fighting any war of others, but was playing the role of an active partner in promoting peace in the world.

In that respect, Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan as well as for the Muslim Ummah's unity, partnership with China on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional development and recognition of the country's positive role by the world powers were reflective of a changed Pakistan.

The meeting was told that the new Pakistan was playing the role of a bridge for the promotion of unity and brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah.

ith the country put on the path of economic progress, the present government by broadening the scope of CPEC had also included various important sectors in that mega project, which not only enhanced the pace of country's progress and development but also created thousands of job opportunities.

The meeting was further told that in the diplomatic arena, Pakistan was not facing any isolation but was playing the role of a responsible nation at global level.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the matters neglected in the past were now being focused in the new Pakistan, which included measures such as the protection of environment, and raising an effective voice against Islamophobia.

For the first time in the country's history, Pakistani Prime Minister (Imran Khan) raised voice against the menace of money-laundering at the forum of United Nations.

At domestic front, the inclusion of all segments of society in the journey of progress, launching of a comprehensive social protection programme for the poor and weaker classes, and taking care of the destitute went to the credit of present government.

Pakistan, which in the past was facing the issues of law and order and was considered insecure, despite losing billions of Dollars and sacrificing thousands of lives in the war against terrorism, was now emerging with a new identity in the world, a fact which was also recently endorsed in clear words by the UN Secretary General.

With the significant improvement in the law and order situation, the present government was welcoming the foreign tourists, investors and other people to Pakistan.

The meeting was told that as minorities in India were facing severe hardships, the Government of Pakistan was not only protecting their rights but by giving respect to other religions was taking the measures like Kartarpur Corridor.

For the first time in country's history, a prime minister raised his voice for the Pakistanis imprisoned abroad and ensured the return of over 8,500 Pakistanis. Today's Pakistan was emerging as a respectable country in the world.

The prime minister directed the Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting to make all-out efforts to highlight Pakistan's true image at domestic and international levels.