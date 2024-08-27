- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents
PM For Identification, Strict Action Against Terrorists Involved In Balochistan’s Incidents
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for taking of all possible steps to improve law and order situation in Balochistan province, besides identification of terrorists and initiation of strict action against them
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for taking of all possible steps to improve law and order situation in Balochistan province, besides identification of terrorists and initiation of strict action against them.
Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti called on the prime minister to brief him on the security and overall situation in province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that yesterday's terrorist attacks in Balochistan were cowardly acts which could not be justified, adding the brave security forces foiled the designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi6 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall7 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..7 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station7 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais9 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games9 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission9 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city9 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'9 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert9 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam9 hours ago
-
Three brick kilns selaed in Sialkot9 hours ago