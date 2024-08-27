Open Menu

PM For Identification, Strict Action Against Terrorists Involved In Balochistan’s Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 10:21 PM

PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan's incidents

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for taking of all possible steps to improve law and order situation in Balochistan province, besides identification of terrorists and initiation of strict action against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for taking of all possible steps to improve law and order situation in Balochistan province, besides identification of terrorists and initiation of strict action against them.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti called on the prime minister to brief him on the security and overall situation in province, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that yesterday's terrorist attacks in Balochistan were cowardly acts which could not be justified, adding the brave security forces foiled the designs of terrorists by sacrificing their lives.

