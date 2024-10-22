PM For Immediate Relief Aid To Palestine, Lebanon Through Land, Aerial Routes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately dispatch two planeloads of relief goods to Gaza and Lebanon and called for using both land and aerial routes for the aid supply.
The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the relief activities for Palestine and Lebanon, asked for improving coordination with Pakistan's ambassadors in Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt to ensure a better supply of relief goods.
Stressing for an accelerated pace of relief aid, he called for ensuring that the relief goods reached the deserving people.
Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated his appeal to the countrymen and the expatriates to donate generously to the PM Fund Fund for Gaza and Lebanon with Account No. IBAN:PK11SBPD000000111111429. He also instructed the relevant authorities to run an awareness drive to acquaint the people with the Relief Fund established by the government.
In the briefing on the relief activities, the prime minister was told that relief goods including winter tents, clothes, blankets, medicines and eatables were being dispatched for the people suffering the Israeli barbarism in Gaza and Lebanon.
It was told that the Israeli attacks and siege were impeding the supply of relief goods to the affected areas.
The meeting was told that the government would also facilitate the NGOs desiring to send relief aid to Gaza and Lebanon.
Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, chairmen of the Higher education Commission, and National Disaster Management Authority and senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three senior police officers transferred in KP3 minutes ago
-
Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends13 minutes ago
-
HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations23 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for foiling smuggling of Indian narcotics pills, drugs23 minutes ago
-
RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI33 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to provide maximum compensation to sugarcane farmers1 hour ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to addresses unannounced load shedding1 hour ago
-
PED issues TORs in second phase for awarding 4453 schools on contract11 hours ago
-
PLRA to launch online pilot project in four countries11 hours ago
-
NA speaker constitutes 12-member Special Committee to nominate next CJP11 hours ago
-
Arts Council to host study session on poetry book on Oct 2412 hours ago
-
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting15 hours ago