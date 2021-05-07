UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Incorporating New Development Projects In Next PSDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM for incorporating new development projects in next PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized incorporating new development projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to help generate economic activity and create employment opportunities.

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations regarding PSDP for the next financial year, the prime minister directed to finalize the recommendations till the next meeting.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to the utilization of ongoing development projects and funds under PSDP in the current financial year, a development programme for next fiscal year, setting priorities for new schemes and review of progress on ongoing projects.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Progress Employment

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

30 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.