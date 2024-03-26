Open Menu

PM For Instant Implementation Of UNSC Resolution On Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hailed the UN Security Council's resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza and called for its immediate implementation to bring an end to the Israeli forces' barbarism against Palestinians.

The prime minister, addressing the Tax Excellence Award distribution ceremony here, said enforcement of the resolution was more important as any delay in this regard would lose its significance.

He said that over the last six months, thousands of Palestinians including children and women were martyred in the brutal oppression and aggression by the Israeli forces.

The entire world strongly condemned the Israeli forces' brutality which was never witnessed in recent times, he said, and reiterated that Pakistan would continue its support for an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister in a statement lauded the UNSC resolution and said the barbarism by the Israeli forces against the unarmed Palestinian people should be stopped permanently.

He strongly condemned the deliberate bombardment of hospitals and refugee camps by Israeli forces in Gaza.

