PM For Int'l Community's Continued Support For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the need for continued support from the international community, not only in the immediate recovery and relief efforts, but also during the subsequent reconstruction and rehabilitation phase.

The prime minister, in a meeting with with US Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry, conveyed gratitude for immediate US assistance in the wake of the devastating floods in Pakistan.

The meeting was held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here. Noting that "the devastating floods have made Pakistan ground zero of climate change", the prime minister appreciated John Kerry's personal leadership in raising awareness and seeking solutions to the climate change crisis.

He acknowledged the important role being played by the Biden Administration to address climate change.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan contributed less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions; yet it was among the ten most vulnerable countries to climate change.

With over 1400 casualties and 33 million people displaced as climate refugees, including over six hundred thousand pregnant women, destroyed four million acres of crops, swept away entire villages and livelihood, Pakistan was facing an unprecedented natural disaster.

The prime minister underscored the importance of US leadership in enabling the developing countries including Pakistan to deliver on their climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement by providing sufficient tools in the shape of Climate Finance, Technology Transfer and Capacity Building Assistance.

Special Envoy Kerry expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Pakistan and reaffirmed the US Administration's continued support in facing the challenges due to the floods.

He said that the US was ready to engage with Pakistan to collaborate in rebuilding resilient infrastructure as well as other forms of support that would avert such a crisis in future. Both sides agreed to continue to closely focus on climate change and energy dialogue.

