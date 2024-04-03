PM For Joint Efforts To Enhance Pak-France Cooperation In Trade, Investment
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed the need for working together to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and France, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.
The prime minister, in a meeting with Ambassador of France in Islamabad Nicolas Galey who paid a courtesy call on him, invited the French companies to invest in Pakistan.
He welcomed the initiative of the French side to bring corporate leaders from top French companies on a visit to Pakistan soon.
The prime minister, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and SAPM Tariq Fatemi, also shared that stabilization of the economy was on top of the government’s agenda.
The ambassador handed over a congratulatory letter from French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz on his re-election.
The prime minister thanked the French leadership for the message of greetings.
He said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly and cordial ties with France and, although the relationship had undergone a difficult phase a few years ago, the two countries were now working together to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz fondly recalled his numerous interactions with French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular their meetings on the sidelines of UNGA Session in 2022, as well as on the margins of the Paris Conference on New Financing Pact on Climate Change in June 2023.
He also lauded President Macron’s valuable contribution through virtual participation at the Geneva Conference on Resilient Pakistan in January 2023.
The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Macron to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.
The situation in Gaza was also discussed in the meeting and the prime minister appreciated French peace efforts in the region. The situation in Afghanistan was also discussed.
The French ambassador thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for receiving him and briefed him on the latest developments on the bilateral front.
He said a French delegation was expected to visit Pakistan for discussions on bilateral cooperation.
In addition to strengthening of bilateral ties, he said France was keen to work closely with Pakistan in multilateral forums, including the United Nations.
