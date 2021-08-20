UrduPoint.com

PM For Launching Public Awareness Campaign About EVMs To Check Undue Criticism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 08:00 PM

PM for launching public awareness campaign about EVMs to check undue criticism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed for launching an awareness campaign about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to apprise the public and all stakeholders of this process in order to counter undue criticism by presenting a factual review.

He was presiding over a review meeting here about the use of EVMs in the elections.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shibli Faraz, Advisor to PM for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Special Assistant to PM Dr. Shehbaz Gill and senior officers of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Ministry of Science and Technology attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was apprised of the Judicial Commission's proposed legal amendments regarding the use of EVMs. The measures were aimed at making the process of elections transparent.

