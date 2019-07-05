PM for making '10 billion tree' project a success for future generations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressing the importance of tree plantation said making the '10 billion tree' project a success was important for the country's future generations.

"For the future of our generations, we must all strive to make our 10 billion tree tsunami a success," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first political party and the government of Pakistan that understood this phenomenon and started the billion tree tsunami project.