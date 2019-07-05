PM For Making '10 Billion Tree' Project A Success For Future Generations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressing the importance of tree plantation said making the '10 billion tree' project a success was important for the country's future generations.
"For the future of our generations, we must all strive to make our 10 billion tree tsunami a success," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first political party and the government of Pakistan that understood this phenomenon and started the billion tree tsunami project.