PM For Making Efforts To Improve Living Standard Of People: Ali M Khan

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to improve the living standard of common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all mafias were standing against the prime minister and he was fighting them alone.

He said during the previous governments of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) mafias were being promoted for gaining personal interests but the present leadership would not kneel before them.

Ali Muhammad said decades based issues could not be resolved in three years and there was need to take some hard decisions for improving the rotten system of the country.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given direct message to the opposition last Sunday evening but it was misinterpreting it.

The minister said inflation was a big challenge for the incumbent government but it was making efforts to overcome it, adding that inflation would be reduced in days to come.

