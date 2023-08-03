ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the nation to make determined and concerted efforts to make Pakistan regain its grandeur and stature and compete with the world.

The prime minister, addressing the inauguration ceremony of Bhara Kahu Bypass here, said the country's eastern neighbour had moved far ahead but nothing was to worry about if the nation was resolved to take the country forward as was dreamt by Quaid-e-Azam and pursued by Nawaz Sharif in 1990s.

Started in October 2022, the project was executed by NLC within nine months' time, costing Rs 6.25 billion. It has removed a major bottleneck for millions of commuters travelling to Muree, Kashmir, and Galliyat from across the destination, besides remarkably reducing their travel time.

The prime minister, who inaugurated the project, said throughout his political career and during all of his interactions, his only intention had been to serve the poor masses who had been faced with tough conditions of life.

But, he said the previous governments had been wasting billions of rupees from the national kitty by impeding public projects, and exemplified Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant which was stopped despite having spent billions of rupees which otherwise could have been used for public interest project.

Calling the Bahara Kahu bypass's inauguration a moment of satisfaction, the prime minister said the project would ease the difficulties of travellers of Islamabad, Punjab and KP visiting AJK and Galliyat.

He said the project should have been completed years ago but the incumbent conceived it and managed to accomplish it within nine months despite challenges including a land dispute with Quaid-e-Azam University which was settled through court.

The prime minister said he had given a three-month target for the project completion which was also achievable had there been no challenges.

He said Bhara Kahu Bypass was also the vision of Nawaz Sharif whose government was removed through the "worst conspiracy" and the projects of his government were impeded.

He said the government completed the Metro Bus Project within no time which had been suspended by the previous government.