PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressing for all necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector directed that all the stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities within the stipulated time.

He further directed for the formulation of a system under which the subsidy was available only for the poor and deserving people.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a review meeting regarding power sector reforms.

Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood, Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistants Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gohar and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the administrative matters relating to power sector, cost of power generation and distribution system.

\932\867