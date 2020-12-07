UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Necessary Measures To Bring About Further Improvement In Power Sector

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

PM for necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressing for all necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector directed that all the stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities within the stipulated time.

He further directed for the formulation of a system under which the subsidy was available only for the poor and deserving people.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a review meeting regarding power sector reforms.

Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood, Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistants Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gohar and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the administrative matters relating to power sector, cost of power generation and distribution system.

\932\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Poor All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

38 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.