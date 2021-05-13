PM for observance of Eid in quiet manner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan extending his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah on Thursday stressed for observance of the holy occasion in quiet manner considering Covid-19 pandemic, besides, expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.

In his tweets, the prime minister posted, "This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp (important) reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pak (Pakistan) we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl (people) to observe SOPs.

"In a related tweet, the prime minister elaborated the second reason and said it was equally significant for showing solidarity with the Kashmiri and Palestinians suffering from occupation powers' oppression.

"Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights," said in a related tweet.