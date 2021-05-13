UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM For Observance Of Eid In Quiet Manner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

PM for observance of Eid in quiet manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan extending his Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim Ummah on Thursday stressed for observance of the holy occasion in quiet manner considering Covid-19 pandemic, besides, expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians.

In his tweets, the prime minister posted, "This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp (important) reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pak (Pakistan) we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl (people) to observe SOPs.

"In a related tweet, the prime minister elaborated the second reason and said it was equally significant for showing solidarity with the Kashmiri and Palestinians suffering from occupation powers' oppression.

"Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights," said in a related tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Muslim All From Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

25 minutes ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

55 minutes ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.