PM for out-of-box solutions to meet economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that out of the box solutions were needed to meet the present day economic challenges in the wake of COVID-19 situation.

Chairing a meeting to review the economic situation and future outlook of the economy in the wake of COVID-19 situation in Islamabad, he appreciated the efforts of the Finance Ministry to ensure financial discipline and provision of relief during the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister emphasized that greater attention should be paid to supporting small and medium sector enterprises and the agriculture sector enabling them to create greater job opportunities for the people.

He said the process of reforming public sector organizations should be expedited to plug leakages of the economy.

Discussing future economic outlook, the Prime Minister said all efforts should be made to provide maximum possible relief to the people.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made by the Finance Ministry about the overall situation and the performance of various macroeconomic indicators during the last nine months of the current financial year.

The meeting was also apprised of the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the country's economy.

Besides it, the PM appreciated Made in Pakistan Initiative of Ministry of Science and Technology focusing on boosting indigenous productivity in the face of Coronavirus pandemic.

This he stated while talking to Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhary Fawad Hussain who called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister gave a detailed briefing on various products produced in Pakistan for corona virus, including face masks, protective clothing and other stuff.

The Prime Minister appreciated performance of the Ministry in preparation of products relating to corona virus and other steps.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain also discussed with the Prime Minister on establishment of Biotechnology Park and manufacturing of agricultural equipment.