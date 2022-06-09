UrduPoint.com

PM For Parliamentary Debate, Resolution To Condemn BJP Leaders' Blasphemous Remarks

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 08:25 PM

PM for parliamentary debate, resolution to condemn BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday suggested the parliament to hold a debate and adopt a resolution to condemn the blasphemous remarks by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party - the ruling party in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday suggested the parliament to hold a debate and adopt a resolution to condemn the blasphemous remarks by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party - the ruling party in India.

The prime minister, in his brief remarks during the Joint Session of Parliament, endorsed the proposal by Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and asked the National Assembly speaker to allocate an hour on Monday to discuss the issue.

"Not only this House or the 220 million people of Pakistan rather every Muslim from across the world can sacrifice everything to safeguard the sanctity of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him)," he commented.

"This matter should be taken seriously," the prime minister said, reiterating his call for discussing the issue on Monday as the House would initiate debate on the annual budget 2022-23.

The prime minister said following the discussion, the whole parliament should adopt a resolution to condemn the hateful act.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister World Parliament Budget Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

Awareness seminar held on World Clubfoot day

Awareness seminar held on World Clubfoot day

39 seconds ago
 Berlin car-ramming driver mentally ill: prosecutor ..

Berlin car-ramming driver mentally ill: prosecutors

42 seconds ago
 Theater festival concludes at Punjab Arts Council ..

Theater festival concludes at Punjab Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 DC gets additional charge of DG HDA

DC gets additional charge of DG HDA

2 minutes ago
 Opposition leader seeks NA speaker's ruling on res ..

Opposition leader seeks NA speaker's ruling on resignation of Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 WAPDA awards construction contract of Phase-I Grea ..

WAPDA awards construction contract of Phase-I Greater Karachi Water Supply Schem ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.