PM for priority reforms in power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stressed to bring reforms into the power sector on priority basis.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir.

PM Sharif directed the repair and uplift of the defunct power plants at the earliest in view of uninterrupted supply of electricity across the country.

Khurram Dastgir briefed the prime minister on the proposed reforms for the power sector.

He also updated PM Shehbaz on the progress being made regarding his order to end power load-shedding from May 1.